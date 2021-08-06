East Texas Now Business Break
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Aug. 6, 2021
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be warm, humid, and hazy once again as temperatures warm back into the lower 90s. Southerly winds have returned so expect each day to trend a little warmer than the last before we peak in the middle to upper 90s by next week. A stray light shower could pop up this afternoon to help out with the heat, but most of us will remain dry. This weekend we will remain mostly dry, minus the shot at a few scattered showers during the afternoon in Deep East Texas. Southerly winds will get a bit on the breezy side at times, so if you are planning on taking the boat out on the water then please be sure to bring those life jackets! The forecast gets a little repetitive as we move into next week as each day will have partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and isolated rain chances that mainly favor Deep East Texas. So, the great news is that there are no surprises in this forecast, but the not so good news is that the heat is back and looking to stick around for a while.

