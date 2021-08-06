East Texas Now Business Break
Fort Hood soldiers put football skills to the test at NFL bootcamp

By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Fort Hood soldiers put their football skills to the test Friday at NRG Stadium during #SaluteToService NFL Bootcamp, which is a partnership between Houston Texans and USAA.

Organizers said it’s a way to salute local military personnel, all while bringing them closer to a game they love.

“These are our idols These are folks we watch on Sundays, and we love to root for, and it’s exciting to be out here and be a part of it,” USAA Military Affairs Representative Mark Cook said.

For Hours, service members from the Army and the Coast Guard sweat through obstacles such as those used in NFL combines.

Participants sprinted along a 40-meter course, wove through a three-cone shuttle and tested their arms in the QB challenge.

Those who got to experience the boot camp say it’s amazing to see the show of support for the local military.

“The appreciation that everybody has for the military itself, like everybody’s been great and welcoming, and it’s just it’s amazing to be here,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Brittany Williams Petty.

The service members got a chance to meet some of the Texans and watch from the sidelines during their training camp.

Some soldiers received tickets to upcoming games at NRG Stadium.

