ECISD police investigating after man exposed himself in virtual teacher meeting
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD police are investigating after a man exposed himself during an online meeting.
According to ECISD, the situation happened during a virtual teacher meeting for Burtnett Elementary on Thursday.
The teachers running the meeting saw the man appear and were able to remove him immediately.
District police are now looking into discovering the person responsible.
