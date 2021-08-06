East Texas State Fair returns for the 105th year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 kept the East Texas State Fair from opening the doors in 2020, but East Texas State Fair President and CEO John Sykes said they are ready to open the fair for 2021.

Despite the demolition of Harvey Hall Convention center, the fair is set for September 24 - October 3.

“Well, there’s no question that operationally we’ve had to regroup a lot,” Sykes said.

But the demolition was not the start of adjusting plans.

“COVID caused us to really start thinking in advance long before we even knew that they were going to tear the building down,” Sykes said.

“We’ve developed this entire plan that I couldn’t be prouder of our staff who have worked so hard,” Sykes said. “We have some great attractions lined up. The food’s going to be fantastic. It’s going to be a really fun time, and so, don’t give up on the fair because we’re here forever.”

