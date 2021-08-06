East Texas Now Business Break
Dallas Police seek the public’s help identifying serial bank robber

The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the bank robbery...
The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the bank robbery suspect shown.(Dallas Police Department)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) -The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a serial bank robbery suspect.

Detectives say they believe the man is responsible for at least four bank robberies.

The following four bank robberies:

  • June 21, 2021, Wells Fargo at 8448 Abrams Road
  • July 12, 2021, Wells Fargo at 14999 Preston Road
  • August 2, 2021, Wells Fargo at 18126 Preston Road
  • August 2, 2021, Bank of America at 6019 Berkshire Lane

If you have any information on these cases, contact Detective Stephen Prince at 214-671-3692 or via email at  Stephen.prince@dallascityhall.com.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call 214-373-8477.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

