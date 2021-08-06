Dallas Police seek the public’s help identifying serial bank robber
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) -The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a serial bank robbery suspect.
Detectives say they believe the man is responsible for at least four bank robberies.
The following four bank robberies:
- June 21, 2021, Wells Fargo at 8448 Abrams Road
- July 12, 2021, Wells Fargo at 14999 Preston Road
- August 2, 2021, Wells Fargo at 18126 Preston Road
- August 2, 2021, Bank of America at 6019 Berkshire Lane
If you have any information on these cases, contact Detective Stephen Prince at 214-671-3692 or via email at Stephen.prince@dallascityhall.com.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call 214-373-8477.
