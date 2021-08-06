Dallas Police seek the public’s help identifying serial bank robber

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) -The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a serial bank robbery suspect.

Detectives say they believe the man is responsible for at least four bank robberies.

The following four bank robberies:

June 21, 2021, Wells Fargo at 8448 Abrams Road

July 12, 2021, Wells Fargo at 14999 Preston Road

August 2, 2021, Wells Fargo at 18126 Preston Road

August 2, 2021, Bank of America at 6019 Berkshire Lane

If you have any information on these cases, contact Detective Stephen Prince at 214-671-3692 or via email at Stephen.prince@dallascityhall.com.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call 214-373-8477.

