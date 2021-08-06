Carthel: ‘The next step is to go from good to great’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Lumberjacks started their fall camp season on Friday with high expectations.

The team is coming off of a 6-4 season, which is the best record since the 2011 season. The team will start this year off on September 4 against Tarleton State at home.

“We felt like we had a good team last year,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “The next step is to go from good to great. That is what we are challenging our guys to do. I think just looking out here comparing the past couple of years, we looked like a good high school team and now we are looking like college players.”

The Lumberjacks were one of the few FCS level teams to compete last fall since they were unable to compete in the FCS playoffs. The ‘Jacks played in more games than any of those teams and enter the year healthy and with several key players back including preseason all-American wide receiver Xavier Gipson who has over 1,700 yards and 16 touchdowns in his to years with the team.

“We don’t allow anyone to fall behind. That is our mentality,” Gipson said. “Our mentality is to grow. We all should be equal at one level. There is only one standard. That is high. That is a high standard.”

Last year SFA had chances to beat FBS level teams UTEP and UTSA and were down to Memphis by just six points in the third quarter. The lack of depth and discipline showed against the stronger level teams. That is something the leaders on the team are trying to fix this season.

“We have to start each day by getting better with the details,” quarterback Trae Self said. “Last year we missed some ballgames where we did not focus on the little details through the whole game. That is the message. Go win a lot of ball games.”

SFA will compete in the WAC-ASun challenge this season. The team with the best record will get an automatic berth into the FCS playoffs. After this season SFA will compete exclusively in the WAC.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.