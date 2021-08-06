East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas. A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.

The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned.

Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
(Source: WALB)
Palestine woman dies following wreck with 18-wheeler
Roger McCasland, 44, of Mesquite, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with...
Mesquite man arrested in connection with shooting death of man found buried in Van Zandt County

Latest News

Longview Municipal Jury Duty Canceled
Longview Municipal Jury Duty Canceled
Substantial Spread
Substantial Spread In East Texas
NAMI And Tyler Police Training
NAMI And Tyler Police Training
Winona Fire
Winona Fire
Purple Lager
Purple Lager