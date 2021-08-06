East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Aggies kick off 2021 Fall Camp

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team officially reported back to campus on Thursday, and on Friday, the team started practice.

The Aggies are without a projected starter on the defensive line, McKinnley Jackson. Jackson was arrested and charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession according to the Brazos County Jail Records. Jackson played in all 10 games last year making 1 start and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Per Texas A&M Athletics policy, the sophomore defensive lineman is suspended indefinitely from the team.

Friday evening’s first practice at the Coolidge practice fields and Saturday’s practice are both closed to the public. Sunday’s session will be an open practice at Kyle Field where fans can come and watch the Aggies at 4:30 p.m.

There will be a lot to look for these next 3 weeks of camp, especially with a quarterback battle in College Station for the first time in a few years. Both sophomore Xach Calzada and freshman Haynes King are the two front-runners to start under center this year. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he’s not sure yet when he will name a starting quarterback.

The Aggies will kick off their 2021 campaign on September 4th at home against Kent State.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba find new radio home in East Texas
Two Longview businesses suffered serious damage after a fire broke out early Saturday morning....
3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in early morning Longview fire
Jason Rhodes, 20, of Tyler, is charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting...
Third suspect wanted in connection with fatal Omega Drive shooting in Tyler
Nacogdoches teens shot overnight; police searching for suspects
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
East Texas Football Kickoff Luncheon felt like pep rally
East Texas football kickoff luncheon
Fort Hood soldiers put football skills to the test
Fort Hood soldiers put football skills to the test
Going 14-2 and being a state finalist last year, the Gilmer Buckeyes know they're good. At...
Gilmer Buckeyes hoping to build on successful 2020 season
RED ZONE: Gilmer preview