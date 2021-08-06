East Texas Now Business Break
2X Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson heading into the Cowboys Ring of Honor

(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANTON, OH (KTRE) -It seems that fences are being mended between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former head coach Jimmy Johnson.

During Fox’s pregame coverage of the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game, Jones said that Jimmy Johnson would be going into the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.

“We are going to certainly be recognizing what’s happening here with the Hall of Fame, but Tex Schramm, who started that Ring of Honor, said, ‘Jerry, keep it kind of limited with people, but make sure it wasn’t just about the plays they made,” Jones said. “‘Make sure they contributed to the story of the franchise.’ Now, it’s kind of hard not to recognize Jimmy’s contribution to the story of the franchise.”

Jones would not say when that induction would be happening. There are 22 former members of the franchise in the Ring of Honor. Full List.

Johnson replace Tom Landry after Jones bought the team and led the Cowboys to wins in Super Bowls XXVII and XXVIII. After the second championship the two men had differing views of how the team should look and it led to a long fractured friendship of the two former college teammates.

At his opening press conference at training camp a few weeks ago, Jones admitted he might have played a big role in breaking up America’s team.

“My job was to keep it together,” Jones said. “It was my job. Should have had deference to something that was working good. Those are the things that come to my mind. We had a great run of it. He’s a great coach, and I’m proud to have him as a friend, and proud to have had the times that we had. We just had a great experience.”

Johnson will be inducted this weekend with former Dallas wide receiver Drew Pearson into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

