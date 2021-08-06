Third suspect wanted in connection with fatal Omega Drive shooting in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A warrant has been issued for a third suspect believed to be involved in a fatal shooting on Omega Drive in Tyler.

On Monday, July 26, Tyler police detectives issued an arrest warrant for Jason Rhodes, Jr., 20, of Tyler. He is wanted on a capital murder charge as he is believed to be involved with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on June 30 in the 3200 block of Omega Drive in Tyler.

Previous arrests for the case include Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, both of Tyler, and are each charged with capital murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. Urrutia is also charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, deadly conduct and criminal mischief, for an additional collective bond of $900,000. Both men were arrested on July 3 in Dickinson.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

