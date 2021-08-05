East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Tyler police training to better respond to calls involving mental illness

By Erin Wides
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI Tyler and the Tyler Police Department came together this week to further educate law enforcement on mental illness. The training was for patrol officers, detectives and support staff.

The purpose of the training is to provide better outcomes for those with mental illness, their families and law enforcement as the need grows in Tyler and Smith County.

