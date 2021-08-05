East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Collaboration between SFA and Nac brewery results in brand new beer

KLTV's Sevrin Lavenstein reports on the announced collaboration between SFA and a local beer brewery in Nacogdoches.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - SFA and Fredonia Brewing Company have partnered to create a new beer named Purple Lights. The name celebrates the school’s tradition of showing purple lights on campus every time the athletic teams claim victory. The beer is a light American lager which will be available starting August 20. A portion of the sales will benefit the SFA general licensing royalties fund and the beer will be available in stores in the near future.

