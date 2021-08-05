East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Azleway missing 14 year old found safe

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14 year old from Lubbock who went missing from an East Texas school is safely back with his mother.

Thursday morning, the boy’s mother picked him up from the parking lot of a business in Gilmer. Chief Deputy David Hazel said “we were simply notified by the mother that they had located him near Walmart. and picked him up.” “I’m sure that there’s more back story to be had. we may learn that we may not.”The Upshur county sheriff’s office confirms the boy is on his way back to Lubbock tonight.

Thursday morning, the boy’s mother picked him up from the parking lot of a business in Gilmer. Chief Deputy David Hazel said, “we were simply notified by the mother that they had located him near Walmart and picked him up.”

As far as other details, Hazel had this to say.

“I’m sure that there’s more back story to be had. We may learn that, we may not.”

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirms the boy is on his way back to Lubbock tonight.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
(Source: WALB)
Palestine woman dies following wreck with 18-wheeler
Anthony Waymire, 19, of Tyler, agreed to a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time.
Tyler man accused of kidnapping avoids jail time with plea deal

Latest News

Longview Municipal Jury Duty Canceled
Longview Municipal Jury Duty Canceled
NAMI And Tyler Police Training
NAMI And Tyler Police Training
Substantial Spread
Substantial Spread In East Texas
Winona Fire
Winona Fire
Missing Teen Found
Lubbock Teen Missing