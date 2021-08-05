WEBXTRA: Azleway missing 14 year old found safe

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A 14 year old from Lubbock who went missing from an East Texas school is safely back with his mother.

Thursday morning, the boy’s mother picked him up from the parking lot of a business in Gilmer. Chief Deputy David Hazel said “we were simply notified by the mother that they had located him near Walmart. and picked him up.” “I’m sure that there’s more back story to be had. we may learn that we may not.”The Upshur county sheriff’s office confirms the boy is on his way back to Lubbock tonight.

Thursday morning, the boy’s mother picked him up from the parking lot of a business in Gilmer. Chief Deputy David Hazel said, “we were simply notified by the mother that they had located him near Walmart and picked him up.”

As far as other details, Hazel had this to say.

“I’m sure that there’s more back story to be had. We may learn that, we may not.”

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirms the boy is on his way back to Lubbock tonight.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.