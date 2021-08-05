East Texas Now Business Break
Thursday’s Weather: Warm, hazy, and humid once again

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got another beautiful day in store for us today with a fair mix of sun and clouds and a light southeasterly breeze. Temperatures will once again remain below average today, likely only warming into the upper 80s to lower 90 degrees. A stray light shower could pop up during the heat of the day, but most of us will remain dry. Temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer each day thanks to the return of our southerly winds so enjoy the lower 90s while you can. We’ll stay in the lower 90s for Friday, but we will see the return of middle 90s by the weekend as well as the first half of next week. A stray shower may be possible again tomorrow before skies dry out over the weekend. Isolated rain chances return to Deep East Texas by early next week which will be a nice treat as temperatures look to remain hot well into the foreseeable future.

