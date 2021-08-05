Texas COVID-19 wave is climbing more steeply than past waves

DALLAS (AP) - State health officials say the rates of COVID-19 new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are showing steeper increases than past surges.

In a Wednesday video conference, the state’s health officials said the rolling seven-day average of new cases has soared by 92% from last week, hospitalizations by 49% and fatalities by 15%.

However, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services says that in the face of such grim statistics, the rolling seven-day average of vaccinations has also climbed about 75% in the past month, from about 44,000 on July 4 to about 75,000 as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.