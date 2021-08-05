East Texas Now Business Break
State Sen. Bryan Hughes is ready for Gov. Abbott’s call

By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Legislature’s first special session of 2021 comes to an end Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to immediately call another special session since the Legislature was unable to pass any bills without a quorum in the House, a result of Democrats fleeing to Washington D.C. in protest of the elections bill.

State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) says he’ll be ready for the call.

