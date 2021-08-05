East Texas Now Business Break
SFA, Fredonia Brewery partner to create new lager

Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics (Source: SFA Athletics)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Stephen F. Austin State University and Nacogdoches-based Fredonia Brewery have created a beverage named Purple Lights to celebrate the university’s tradition of displaying purple lights on campus when its athletic teams are victorious.

“What an exciting day for Jack Nation and SFA,” Ryan Ivey, SFA’s athletics director, said. “This has been a fun project to see from concept to execution and provides a great opportunity for fans, alumni and all of those associated with SFA to stay connected and celebrate those ‘Purple Lights’ moments wherever they may be.”

A light American lager with a touch of sweetness and crisp finish, Purple Lights will be brewed by Fredonia Brewery in partnership with SFA and available on tap at the brewery starting Aug. 20. Regional and statewide distribution will take place throughout the fall semester.

“It’s been incredibly exciting for Fredonia Brewery to have the opportunity to brew SFA’s official beer,” Paul Murray, a partner with Fredonia Brewery, said. “I think our collaboration will be a huge success, and I cannot wait to get it into the hands of Ladyjack and Lumberjack fans.”

A portion of the sales will benefit the SFA general licensing royalties fund.

“From the minute we began our conversations with Fredonia Brewery representatives, their passion, independent mentality and attention to designing a great-tasting custom flavor attracted us to this project,” Wally Crittenden, SFA’s associate athletics director, said.

Fans interested in Purple Lights are encouraged to ask their favorite grocery stores and restaurants to request the beverage from their distributors. Requests also can be emailed to sales@fredoniabrewery.com.

