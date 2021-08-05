East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of smoke in the air across all of East Texas today and we are expecting it to continue through the weekend. This is coming into the area from the Western U. S. Wildfires. High pressure builds over the area on Monday and Tuesday, hopefully putting an end to this haze/smoke condition over/in our area. We will keep you posted. Mostly Sunny to Mostly Clear skies through the day today, then a partly cloudy sky for our Thursday. Only a few showers will be possible during the afternoon. A few more are possible on Friday as a weak disturbance moves through. Nothing heavy expected. Lots of sunshine expected Saturday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures returning to normal through this period. Winds should be out of the SE on Thursday, then shifting more out of the south and southwest through next week. A few PM showers/thundershowers will be possible as the Sea-Breeze Front becomes a bit more active next week and these showers/thundershowers should remain limited to the southernmost counties. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Casey Lynn Spriggs, of Dallas, has been charged with murder after a Dallas man was found buried...
Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
.
Pedestrian killed in early Sunday morning crash outside Tyler

Latest News

Hazy/Smoke in the air for the next few days. Warming into the weekend.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Haze/Smoke over East Texas from the Western U. S. Wildfires.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Haze/Smoke over East Texas from the Western U. S. Wildfires.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips