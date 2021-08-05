NISD partners with SFA for personal development training

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School Districts participated in a variety of trainings this year in partnership with Stephen F Austin University. The course gave teachers an opportunity to learn hands on skills, that they will now apply to their classrooms.

The Montgomery Professorship with SFA dedicates funds to allow Nacogdoches ISD opportunities to further support their teaching in the classroom. Sarah Straub an assistant professor at SFA said the professorship’s main purpose is to promote humane environmental education.

“One of the things I wanted to focus on in this professorship was creating something that was sustainable,” Straub said.

The participating NISD Science teachers learned about ways to prevent flooding and how to conserve water resources in their zoom trainings the past six months. One of the participating teachers was Coleman Hampton who teaches fifth grade at Raguet Elementary.

“We’d log on, we’d interact with each other for a couple hours and discuss various things and topics and resources that we could utilize in the classroom and then we topped it off with an end of the year five-day trip that expanded from Houston to Galveston, all the way to Victoria Texas,” Hampton said.

The trip was a way for teachers to collaborate and apply the skills they learned throughout the training.

“We learned about various pocket prairies which are a way to naturally conserve our resources here in the state of Texas. It looks at the native plants and their interaction with our habitats and ecosystems and our weather,” Hampton said.

Hampton is one of the two teachers to complete all 45 hours of professional development. He will soon be awarded recognition by the Texas Environmental Education Advisory Committee. He said the experience helped him to grow as a teacher as it helped him to find new ways to engage students. He hopes to continue with the partnership during the upcoming school year.

“Just take it as far as we can go and get as much education and growth for myself that I can then apply to my classroom and my students, that’s the game plan,” Hampton said.

Over the course of the next year, Straub will work with individual teachers in the cohort to implement projects they are interested in incorporating into their school communities.

