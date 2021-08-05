East Texas Now Business Break
Mesquite man arrested in connection with shooting death of man found buried in Van Zandt County

Roger McCasland, 44, of Mesquite, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with...
Roger McCasland, 44, of Mesquite, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with possible murder. The victim was found buried in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County.(Van Zandt County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A new arrest has been made in connection with the suspected murder of a Dallas man found buried in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County.

Roger Deloss McCasland, 44, of Mesquite, was booked into the Van Zandt County jail early Thursday morning on a charge of murder. Sheriff Steve Hendrix confirmed McCasland was arrested after being called in for an interview. Hendrix said it is believed he was involved with the suspected murder of Ladarron Perkins by Casey Lynn Spriggs in Dallas earlier this week. Spriggs is accused of then burying Perkins’ body in a shallow grave off County Road 2301, southwest of Canton.

Previous reporting:

Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County

