Mesquite man arrested in connection with shooting death of man found buried in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A new arrest has been made in connection with the suspected murder of a Dallas man found buried in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County.

Roger Deloss McCasland, 44, of Mesquite, was booked into the Van Zandt County jail early Thursday morning on a charge of murder. Sheriff Steve Hendrix confirmed McCasland was arrested after being called in for an interview. Hendrix said it is believed he was involved with the suspected murder of Ladarron Perkins by Casey Lynn Spriggs in Dallas earlier this week. Spriggs is accused of then burying Perkins’ body in a shallow grave off County Road 2301, southwest of Canton.

