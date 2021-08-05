East Texas Now Business Break
Man sentenced to nearly 18 years for child pornography

Charles Milford Holloway (LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to nearly 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography. The sentence was set at 212 months.

Charles Milford Holloway, 37, was indicted in November by a federal grand jury on a charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography, and also on a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

In March he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Court documents indicated on May 29, 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip from Facebook notifying them that an individual using Facebook messenger account associated with Holloway had uploaded videos of child pornography. The tip was then forwarded to the Lubbock Police Department for further investigation.

A detective with LPD reviewed the images and videos and determined three of the videos were child pornography. LPD obtained administrative subpoenas for the IP address associated with the Facebook messenger account identified in the cybertip. It was then revealed that Holloway was the individual utilizing the IP address when the files were uploaded.

Police discovered Holloway had an outstanding arrest warrant for continuous family violence in Lubbock.

On August 19, 2020, investigators heard Holloway reveal his phone passcode. LPD obtained a search warrant to search the contents of the cellphone for possible child pornography based on the tip. A forensic search of his phone reviewed more than 150 images and a number of videos depicting child pornography, most of which involved prepubescent females.

Before his plea agreement, he was set to have a jury trial on April 5, 2021. But because Holloway pleaded guilty, there was no trial.

There is a pending case in the 140th District Court and his sentence of 212 months will run consecutively to any sentence imposed in the district case. He will also have to serve 10 years of supervised release and have to register as a sex offender.

