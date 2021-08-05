East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lindale police seek public’s help identifying Pool Park vandal

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for causing damage to a public park.

According to a Facebook post by the department, a person or persons caused notable damage to the grounds at Pool Park, likely using a vehicle of some kind. There are large, extended ruts, similar to what would be caused by a vehicle doing donuts.

The department scolded the responsible party for the damage.

“Our city utilities are tasked with keeping the parks at their best. This is done so that everyone can come to the park and enjoy what there is to offer. But someone felt the need to come afterward and cause damage to Pool Park,” the post stated. “This is a field where many teams practice and amateur hobbyists play. That can no longer be done due to the damage. Whoever did this not only scarred the field but disrupted the normal use of the park.”

The department asked for any tips or information regarding who might be responsible, though it was requested that no names be made on the social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 903-882-3313.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
(Source: WALB)
Palestine woman dies following wreck with 18-wheeler
Anthony Waymire, 19, of Tyler, agreed to a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time.
Tyler man accused of kidnapping avoids jail time with plea deal

Latest News

Firefighters battling fires in 2 neighboring Winona homes
KLTV's Sevrin Lavenstein reports on the announced collaboration between SFA and a local beer...
WebXtra: SFA beer
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The homes are side-bv-side.
Firefighters battling fires in 2 neighboring Winona homes