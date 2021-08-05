Lindale police seek public’s help identifying Pool Park vandal

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for causing damage to a public park.

According to a Facebook post by the department, a person or persons caused notable damage to the grounds at Pool Park, likely using a vehicle of some kind. There are large, extended ruts, similar to what would be caused by a vehicle doing donuts.

The department scolded the responsible party for the damage.

“Our city utilities are tasked with keeping the parks at their best. This is done so that everyone can come to the park and enjoy what there is to offer. But someone felt the need to come afterward and cause damage to Pool Park,” the post stated. “This is a field where many teams practice and amateur hobbyists play. That can no longer be done due to the damage. Whoever did this not only scarred the field but disrupted the normal use of the park.”

The department asked for any tips or information regarding who might be responsible, though it was requested that no names be made on the social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 903-882-3313.

