In-person jury trials at Longview Municipal Court canceled indefinitely

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In-person jury trials at the Longview Municipal Court have been canceled indefinitely.

City spokesman Shawn Hera said because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in East Texas, they have taken the precautionary measure of continuing the use of virtual and bench trials instead of an in-person jury trial.

Hera said they currently have a backlog of about 175 cases. He said they are hopeful that many of these cases can be worked out without having to go to jury trials.

