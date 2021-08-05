In-person jury trials at Longview Municipal Court canceled indefinitely

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In-person jury trials at the Longview Municipal Court have been canceled indefinitely.

City spokesman Shawn Hera said because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in East Texas, they have taken the precautionary measure of continuing the use of virtual and bench trials instead of an in-person jury trial.

Hera said they currently have a backlog of about 175 cases. He said they are hopeful that many of these cases can be worked out without having to go to jury trials.

