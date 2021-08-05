Former Angelina County commissioner pleads no contest to felony, gets 4 years

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Angelina County commissioner Bobby Cheshire will go to prison for four years after pleading no contest to a felony charge.

The plea means a felony conviction, which keeps Cheshire from running for public office again.

“For me to continue in office would be a disservice to Angelina County,” Cheshire said.

Cheshire pleaded guilty in a Zoom hearing before visiting judge John Delaney. He pleaded guilty to a charge of continuous violence against a family member. The other charges against him were dropped in exchange for the plea.

Cheshire has been in jail since April, when he was arrested for violating his bond.

Delaney signed an order removing Cheshire from office in July.

“I’ll single you out for being smart to take the plea offer that was extended to you,” Delaney said. “In my 38 years of experience in doing this work, it usually does not get better if it goes to trial.”

CHESHIRE TIMELINE

* Aug. 29, 2019: Arrested for continuous violence against the family, assault and interference with emergency call.

* Aug. 30, 2019: Bonded out of jail.

* April 19, 2021: Arrested for second time after order to surrender bond.

* May 6, 2021: Bond denied.

* May 18, 2021: Indicted for continuous family violence.

* June 30, 2021: While in jail, warrant served on charge of official oppression.

* July 20, 2021: Visiting Judge John Delaney signed a default judgment order, which removed Cheshire from office.

* July 23, 2021: Charged with state-jail felony misapplication of fiduciary property.

* Aug. 5, 2021: Pleads no contest to a charge of continuous violence, accepting a four-year prison sentence.

