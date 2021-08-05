Firefighters battling fires in 2 neighboring Winona homes

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County firefighters are in Winona where two houses have burned.

Fire Marshal Jay Brooks is at the scene of the fires, which happened in the 1100 block of Central St.

Brooks said the homeowner drove to his home in his golf cart. He plugged the golf cart in to charge, and later saw that it was burning and the fire was spreading. He could not get to the cart to move it out of the garage.

The fire spread from the garage to his home and to a small house on his property, destroying all of it. He also lost his car in the fire, according to Fire Marshal Brooks.

The homes are side-bv-side. (KLTV/Jeff Chavez)

