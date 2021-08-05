East Texans feeling affects of California wildfires

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texans are seeing smoke from, and feeling the affects of, wildfires thousands of miles away on the west coast,

The smoke from those wildfires is spreading across the country and causing haze in certain parts like East Texas. KLTV spoke with Jack Harris M.D. who is board certified in allergy & immunology, and he said that the haze is the reason why people with respiratory illnesses may be experiencing problems.

“Poor air quality, whether it is caused by air pollution from cars, or whether it is caused from smoke from fires in California or Mexico or from Saharan dust which we had at times, can cause flaring of respiratory symptoms in those people,” said Harris

Harris advises individuals who are affected to stay indoors when the air quality is poor, because the indoor air quality, although not perfect, is better. He also says it is important for individuals who take medication for asthma or allergies to be sure to take them consistently.

