5 suspects given additional charges for fatal shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Additional charges have been brought against five suspects the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting.

According to Sgt. Brett Ayers, spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the suspects have now been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to the previously filed charge of murder.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when four men were shot on the 1400 block of Dolph Street, near Brooks Quinn Jones Elementary school. One of the shooting victims died while three others remained in the hospital in serious condition.

