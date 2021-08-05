1 lane blocked after crash at East Marshall and Green Street in Longview
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A westbound lane of East Marshall is blocked in Longview after a crash.
Our reporter at the scene said two vehicles were involved and one person was taken to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of East Marshall and Green Street.
Emergency personnel are on scene responding to the situation.
