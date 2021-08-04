East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We start this Hump Day off with cool temps in the 70s, mostly sunny skies for the morning. This morning we shouldn’t’ be dealing with the fog like we did yesterday, and things should stay dry on First Alert Radar for the day. Into the afternoon, we’ll see increasing cloud cover, but still trending on the mostly sunny side of partly cloudy. Highs this afternoon will peak in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Similar morning tomorrow, starting off in the low 70s, and afternoon highs in the low 90s. I do have a low rain chance in the forecast for tomorrow late afternoon/evening. We’ll see slightly better rain chances for Friday, but highs will continue to warm up heading into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. Still holding onto the 20% chance for rain Saturday through Tuesday, but if we do see any rain, most of us will stay dry.

