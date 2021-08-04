Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’ve got a beautiful day in store for us today with mostly sunny skies and a light easterly breeze. Temperatures will once again remain below average today, likely only warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A stray light shower could pop up during the heat of the day, but most of us will remain dry. Starting tomorrow, temperatures will begin to trend a bit warmer each day thanks to the return of our southerly winds. We’ll stay in the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday but will see middle 90s by the weekend as well as the first half of next week. A few scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower will be possible mainly during the afternoon hours of Thursday and Friday before skies dry out again over the weekend. Isolated rain chances return to Deep East Texas by early next week which will be a nice treat as temperatures look to remain hot well into the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.