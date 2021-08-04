East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Tylerites turn out to watch Harvey Hall demolition

By Alexa Vennetti
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti was at today’s demolition of Harvey Hall speaking with Tylerites about their experiences through the years at the venue.

People who have lived in Tyler their whole life and grew up attending events at the convention center shared their personal stories, even dating back to the construction of the hall.

