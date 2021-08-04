Tyler man accused of kidnapping avoids jail time with plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man charged with kidnapping is avoiding jail time due to a plea deal.

Anthony Waymire, 19, of Tyler, agreed to a plea deal in the court of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. on Wednesday granting him six years of deferred adjudication. As per the terms of the deal, Waymire plead guilty to aggravated assault, but the charges of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized crime were dropped.

Waymire was one of four people arrested in 2020 in connection with what police said was the kidnapping and assault of an unidentified individual.

Zoey Stevens on Monday pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was given three years in Texas Department of Corrections with time served. McKaylah Fruge on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was given eight years of deferred adjudication.

The fourth defendant in this case is Vernon Morris, 19, of Larue, who had a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.