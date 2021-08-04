Tyler dog park competing for up to $25K grant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans can help Bossart Bark Park in Tyler make some improvements, simply by voting.

In a nationwide contest held by PetSafe, anyone can vote to “Bark for Your Park” by voting for a grant for a new park and upgrades.

Tyler’s Bossart Bark Park is one of 30 finalists in the country that could potentially be granted $25,000 for the top five finalists, or $5,000 for the 6th through 10th place finalists in the grant contest.

The park was nominated because it has shown support in the dog park community and they have shown how the improvements will positively impact Tyler.

Voting lasts until Aug. 31. To find out contest details and how to vote, click here.

