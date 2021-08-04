East Texas Now Business Break
Titus County Jail back in compliance with state standards

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Jail is no longer on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards list of non-compliant jails.

The jail was placed on the state’s list of non-compliant jails by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards due to violations related to inmate observation regulations, improper completion of initial custody assessment and improper delegation of classification duties.

There were five citations issued in total. The first stated that observations of inmates in holding cells routinely exceeded the required 30 minute interval by 1 to 32 minutes. The second stated that multiple initial custody assessments were completed improperly resulting in inmate custody levels being incorrect. the third stated that multiple custody reassessments were completed improperly resulting in inmate custody levels being incomplete. The fourth stated that staff who had not completed the required four hours of classification training were allowed to perform classification duties. The fifth stated that face-to-face observations of inmates exceeded 60 minutes by one to 27 minutes, and 30 minute face-to-face observations of inmates were exceeded by 1 to 32 minutes on a routine basis.

