Tip leads to arrest of suspects in Polk County burglary

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A tip led the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to the location of two burglary suspects found at a Livingston motel.

A new home under construction in the Four Corners subdivision was burglarized July 21 and July 22 and a surveillance video provided images of the suspects and their pickup.

Investigators received a tip that identified the female suspect as Suzanna Sharman and told detectives the suspects were at the Livingston Lonestar Inn.

The PCSO located Jerry Dale Jones II and Suzanna Braswell Sharman along with methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana, a firearm, stolen items from the burglary, sheets of counterfeit money being printed in their motel room, and the truck used in the burglary seen in the video, according to investigators.

Jerry Dale Jones II and Suzanna Sharman, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine/synthetic marijuana, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, forgery of government money, burglary, and displaying fictitious license plates.

Jones was also charged with an outstanding parole warrant and Sharman was also charged with tampering with evidence. Sharman is being held on a collective bond of $57,000, and Jones a collective bond of $42,000.

