Seminar held to educate public on constitutional carry Law

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday night, U.S. LawShield, a legal defense company, held a seminar to educate current and future gun owners in Tyler about the new Texas constitutional carry law.

With the law being less than a month away from being implemented, the seminar aimed to inform attendees about what is and what is not legal when it comes to not having the license to carry. The license to carry will no longer be required to own a gun with the new law.

“If they own a firearm and they are driving through a school zone that is illegal that is committing a felony,” said Kristi Heuring who is the U.S. LawShield director of partner relations. “If you have your license to carry, you have your LTC permit that is no longer a felony, you are now carrying legally in a school zone.”

The company brought in a lawyer that not only gave a presentation but answered attendees questions about the new law. For some in attendance like November Roberts it better help explain the law and gave them a head start on learning more about it.

“I do believe I have a better understanding but I think you need to continue to be educated, you need to look at the website, you need to be familiar with the laws, you need to read it for yourself,” said Roberts. “Two hours in a classroom isn’t enough you really need to educate yourself and be well-versed in the law.”

The new constitutional carry law is set to go into effect on Sept.1.

