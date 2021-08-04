Retired CSPD asst. chief named head of TABC law enforcement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brandy Norris, a longtime officer and now retired College Station police assistant chief, is making history.

TABC Appoints Brandy Norris To Oversee Texas’ Third-Largest State Police Force

AUSTIN — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has appointed a longtime peace officer to head up day-to-day operations of Texas’ third-largest state police force.

Brandy Norris was named TABC chief of law enforcement at the Commission’s Aug. 3 meeting. Norris, who first joined the agency in 2020, succeeds Victor Kuykendoll, who was recently promoted to deputy executive director for TABC’s Enforcement Division. Norris is the first female peace officer to serve as chief of enforcement in TABC’s 85-year history as well as the first woman to oversee day-to-day operations of a statewide police force in Texas.

Norris joined TABC following a long career with the College Station Police Department, where she retired with the rank of assistant chief in 2020. She began her career as a patrol officer for CSPD in 1997, earning several accolades before her promotion to sergeant in 2005. Norris was later promoted to lieutenant in 2009, overseeing the department’s Internal Affairs division. She was appointed to serve as assistant chief in 2010, with leadership roles in Administrative Services, Operations Support and Operations. Following her retirement from the department, Norris took over as director of TABC’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, where she oversaw efforts to collect intelligence on human trafficking, narcotics trafficking and other organized criminal activity taking place within TABC-licensed businesses.

Norris’ appointment as TABC’s chief of law enforcement makes her the first female officer with responsibility over the day-to-day operations of a state police force in Texas, TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said.

“It’s an honor to recognize Chief Norris and her more than two decades of experience in service to Texas,” Nettles said. “I look forward to working with her and Deputy Executive Director Kuykendoll as we help ensure a safe and successful alcoholic beverage industry for all Texans.”

“Chief Norris’ decades of expertise and dedication as a public servant and peace officer represent the very best in policing that the people of Texas deserve,” said TABC Commissioner Deborah Gray Marino. “While she is Texas’ first female to head the TABC police force, making this a historic moment for our agency, it is her stellar qualifications that all Texans should be proud of.”

