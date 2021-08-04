East Texas Now Business Break
Palestine woman dies following wreck with 18-wheeler

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Palestine woman was killed in a wreck with an 18-wheeler on July 29.

The wreck happened around 3:35p.m., according to Sgt. Sara Warren with Texas Department of Public Safety. She said troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 287, about 1 1/2 miles southeast of Palestine in Anderson County.

Warren says the preliminary investigation shows that a 2012 Honda Civic was stopped at a stop sign on CR 417. An 18-wheeler was traveling southeast on US Hwy 287. For an unknown reason the Honda failed to yield right-of-way and pulled out onto Hwy 287, striking the truck, causing the Honda to spin around before coming to a stop facing southeast.

The driver of the Honda is identified as 21 year-old Keren Dyer of Palestine. She was transported to UT Tyler with life-threatening injuries. She died on Aug. 4 according to Smith County Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin, Precinct #2.

The driver of the truck, 36 year-old Travis McMillian of Houston, did not report any injuries at the time of the crash.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time

