Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight with below normal temperatures continuing. No real chances for rain for Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday may see some showers/thundershowers move through as a warm front makes its way through the area during the day. Nothing severe is expected, but a few thundershowers will be possible. Saturday through Tuesday of next week appear to be mostly dry, however, a few showers/thundershowers will be possible over the southernmost portion of East Texas during the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages until Saturday and then remain near normal into next week. Easterly winds on Wednesday will shift more out of the SE on Thursday, then behind the warm front on Friday, shift out of the south to southwest. Have a wonderful day, East Texas.

