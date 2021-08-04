East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Old Lufkin Road to reopen

Old Lufkin road will reopen to public use after being under construction since the Spring.
Old Lufkin road will reopen to public use after being under construction since the Spring.(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents can expect to travel again on Old Lufkin Road by the end of the week.

Relief is expected for local commuters as the construction on old lufkin road will come to an end this week. Texas public information officer Rhonda Oaks said it has been closed since March.

“It’s a heavy traffic area through the entire intersection of this interchange where we are building new US 59 main lanes,”

The project is still in phase one construction at the us 59 flyover in south nacogdoches. At loop 224 and us 59, heavy congestion has been common. There are still likely to be backups until the project is completed.

“I wish I could say things are moving faster but they are moving along well. And they are progressing well. I know everyone wants to see this project finished and we are looking at completion in the spring of 2023”

Traffic will shift minimally at Spradley street, including the closing of crossovers. Despite the constant construction, businesses in the area have learned to adapt in order to maintain a level of normalcy.

Eduardo Martinez, General manager of  Hampton Inn and Suites Nacogdoches, said people are ready for the end of construction.

“Right now it’s been improved a lot so, it’s changed a lot,” Martinez said. “We are ready for it just to be over of course right because right now we know there are going to be more roads that are going to be closing and so I mean we just have to go through it pretty much at this time and just I mean it doesn’t affect us as much right now.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Casey Lynn Spriggs, of Dallas, has been charged with murder after a Dallas man was found buried...
Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
.
Pedestrian killed in early Sunday morning crash outside Tyler
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person

Latest News

An excavator knocks down a wall of the Harvey Hall Convention Center for the first day of...
Demolition begins on Tyler’s Harvey Hall Convention Center
Texas Roadhouse holds official ribbon cutting
Texas Roadhouse opens in Lufkin mall plaza and provides 297 jobs
(Source: WALB)
Palestine woman dies following wreck with 18-wheeler
UT Health East Texas North Campus
East Texas doctors working to treat ‘COVID long-haulers’