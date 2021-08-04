East Texas Now Business Break
Massive cancellations by Spirit Airlines stretch into 4th day

By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – Spirit Airlines entered a fourth straight day of massive flight disruptions on Wednesday.

American Airlines is also reporting some issues.

The massive flight disruptions are creating chaos at airports around the country even as the travel industry reports a surge in summer travel.

“It’s a lot of upset people here right now. The man’s flying for a funeral, and it got canceled out of Atlanta,” said Los Angeles traveler Sam Crossley.

More than 50% of Spirit’s schedule was canceled on Wednesday. According to the tracking website FlightAware, that adds up to more than 400 flights.

Another 6% of its scheduled flights were delayed.

“Nobody is saying anything to anybody,” said Atlanta passenger Adeniyi Oladimej. “Is it going to be rescheduled? Are they going to refund money?”

In a statement, Spirit said it was proactively canceling flights due to “overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas.”

Travel woes were also hitting American.

The airline said planes and crews stuck in other cities due to weekend storms in Texas were being repositioned, causing delays, cancellations and nearly 100 diversions through Tuesday.

“So, 62,000 passengers with canceled flights, nearly 50,000 of them because they didn’t have the pilots available trained and ready to roll,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer with the Allied Pilots Association.

The union blamed bad weather, pilot shortages and strict scheduling that limits the number of hours crews are allowed to work for the snowballing disruptions hitting airlines as they adapt to a surge in summer vacations.

“We went from famine to feast and our management team wasn’t prepared,” said Tajer.

Spirit said it’s “working around the clock” to get back on track.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

