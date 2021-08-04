East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall changes Wonderland of Lights season after getting pushback about proposed dates

The attraction opens after Thanksgiving and ends before Christmas
(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The City of Marshall, Texas, has extended the 2021 season for its Wonderland of Lights by a few days more than what originally was proposed.

The attraction now will operate Nov. 27 through Dec. 23. That means the attraction will begin after Thanksgiving and end before Christmas.

Officials originally had proposed a season that would have started on the same date, Nov. 27, but that would have only run through Dec. 18.

Many residents were upset with the preliminary dates.

“After receiving feedback from the public on preliminary dates released from this year’s festival, the Wonderland of Lights Committee, consisting of city staff and Main Street Advisory Board leadership, met to discuss the dates for the 2021 season,” says a statement the city released Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Now this season’s hours will be 6-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday.

“The Wonderland of Lights 2021 hours of operation have been modified in hopes that this adjustment is met with increased participation from our community,” the city says in its statement.

Mondays are set aside for maintenance. And Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for private rentals with the exception of Dec. 21-23; the venue will be open to the public on those dates.

Special events this season will include the traditional lighting ceremony, the annual lighted Christmas parade, the Wassail Walk and an opportunity to catch a showing of “The Grinch” at the newly renovated Memorial City Hall.

As for the lights that adorn Marshall’s downtown area, they will remain up until the beginning of January 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Casey Lynn Spriggs, of Dallas, has been charged with murder after a Dallas man was found buried...
Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
.
Pedestrian killed in early Sunday morning crash outside Tyler
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person

Latest News

Squyres Johnson Squyres are the new bees in town
Squyres Johnson Squyres are the new bees in town
New Marshall Animal Care and Adoption Center
Finishing touches going up on new Marshall Pet Adoption Center
Squyres Johnson Squyres celebrate their victory at the Literacy Council of Tyler Spelling Bee
Squyres Johnson Squyres are the new bees in town
WEBXTRA: Pickleball could be coming to Longview's Guthrie Park
Group offering donation to update pickleball courts in Longview