Lubbock resident win $1 million Texas Lottery scratch off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch game Cash Celebration!.

The ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, located at 1550 34th Street, in Lubbock. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game . Cash Celebration! offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.

Owner and operator at Lucky Mart, Sanjay Parekh, says the store is a hotspot for the lotto in town.

“We have some people win $30,000, $50,000, $100,000, but this is the first big one we saw look like a million dollars. And thanks God, maybe that person needs that money and we were to deliver for her, or him, so we are lucky,” Parekh said.

Customer Angela Shaffer says it’s about time someone from West Texas won a big pot.

“Well, I just feel like, you know, we put all our money in on this lottery but Texas never wins. It’s always Maryland or somewhere like that. So, I mean, I just gave up. And I just started saying well, you know what, you can still win just as much money on a scratch-off,” Shaffer said.

Lucky Mart has been handing out tickets since 2002.

“We have some nice people coming in all the time. Customer is always coming with a good attitude and everything. So, customers are the winner here,” Parekh said.

Parekh says while the pandemic has hit businesses hard this past year, a steady flow of lotto tickets have kept them going strong.

He hopes after this win, he may see even more customers stop by.

“Thanks God we still alive here and doing the business during this Covid, and we continue to work here for long time, as long as we are here,” Parekh said.

