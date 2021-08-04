East Texas Now Business Break
Group offering donation to update pickleball courts in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview will be considering a resolution to accept a $13,000 donation for court resurfacing and painting for pickleball courts.

According to an agenda, the resolution will be considered at an August 5 City Council meeting. The donation will be coming from the Longview Pickleball Association.

The agenda says the project is updating existing courts at Guthrie Park. The Parks Department installed three pickleball posts and nets last year on the existing tennis courts.

The agenda says due to increased interest and use, the Longview Pickleball Association was formed and began raising funds to improve the facility including resurfacing the courts, wind screens, benches and lighting. The improvements to the facility will provide for six pickleball courts. The Longview Parks Department will be purchasing and installing the posts and nets.

