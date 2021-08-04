Gilmer teenage entrepreneur starting his own woodworking business

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s going to be a new business on the Gilmer Square, and the entrepreneur starting this business is a Gilmer teenage.

Hank Jenkins became interested in woodworking after watching videos on YouTube. With extra free time with the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenkins picked up the new hobby and is now turning that hobby into a business. His projects include everything from crochet hooks to chicken coops, and wooden bowls to charcuterie boards.

Gloria McLuckie, the director at Gilmer Chamber Area of Commerce, said Jenkins is “an artist and he found a way to keep that artistic outlet.” McLuckie is thrilled to have a new business on the Gilmer Square, helping keep more business within the community Jenkins grew up in.

