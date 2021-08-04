Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of smoke in the air across all of East Texas today and we are expecting it to continue through the weekend. This is coming into the area from the Western U. S. Wildfires. High pressure builds over the area on Monday and Tuesday, hopefully putting an end to this haze/smoke condition over/in our area. We will keep you posted. Mostly Sunny to Mostly Clear skies through the day today, then a partly cloudy sky for our Thursday. Only a few showers will be possible during the afternoon. A few more are possible on Friday as a weak disturbance moves through. Nothing heavy expected. Lots of sunshine expected Saturday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures returning to normal through this period. Winds should be out of the SE on Thursday, then shifting more out of the south and southwest through next week. A few PM showers/thundershowers will be possible as the Sea-Breeze Front becomes a bit more active next week and these showers/thundershowers should remain limited to the southernmost counties. Have a great day.

