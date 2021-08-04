East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas doctors working to treat ‘COVID long-haulers’

UT Health East Texas North Campus
UT Health East Texas North Campus(Julian Esparza)
By Julian Esparza
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Renee Hebbeler-Clark has been busy treating not only a growing number of COVID-19 patients, but also those who have recovered from the virus and are still experiencing lingering health effects. She’s one of a team of doctors who have seen patients since the hospital’s COVID-19 recovery clinic opened in May.

“We’re actually seeing everything from hair loss, persistent smell and taste abnormalities to where patients have had continued, ongoing weight loss because they’re not wanting to eat due to the smell or taste abnormalities that they have still six to eight months out,” Dr. Hebbeler-Clark said.

For some, the long-term effects have become a part of everyday life.

“Somewhat frustrating. Because you want to be able to help alleviate symptoms that are present and the only thing that we have right now is what is technically like smell therapy, meaning you use things that have really potent fragrances, may it be like a citrus base, like orange, lemon, or something very tart that you can actually identify to try to do individual smells almost similar to like what you would do with aromatherapy,” Dr. Hebbeler-Clark said.

Among the most serious long-term effects are cognitive issues − more commonly referred to as a ‘brain fog,’ where people develop memory problems or struggle to think clearly.

“Young patients not being able to go back to work, not being able to focus on maybe a grocery list, being able to their daily chores at home or care for themselves or their family. It’s quite severe in a good number of younger patients, and when I say younger, I’m meaning like 30s and 40s,” Dr. Hebbeler-Clark said.

Dr. Hebbeler-Clark says the best way to avoid these symptoms entirely is simple.

“Please get vaccinated. May it be for yourself, your family, unfortunately the patients that we have now, they’re all young functioning humans. They’re not with a bunch of comorbidities. Those are your neighbors, those are your teachers, those are your pastors at church, those are the patients that are coming in,” Dr. Hebbeler-Clark said.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at UT Health East Texas’ COVID-19 recovery clinic, call 903-877-2899

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland about their departure from East Texas radio...
Big D & Bubba removed from East Texas airwaves, KNUE replaces duo with local morning show
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after dragged into home, assaulted
Tyler grocery deliverer urges caution after allegedly dragged into customer’s home, assaulted
Casey Lynn Spriggs, of Dallas, has been charged with murder after a Dallas man was found buried...
Dallas man arrested after body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County
.
Pedestrian killed in early Sunday morning crash outside Tyler
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Tyler police: Woman orders groceries, attacks delivery person

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Palestine woman dies following wreck with 18-wheeler
Anthony Waymire, 19, of Tyler, agreed to a plea deal that allowed him to avoid jail time.
Tyler man accused of kidnapping avoids jail time with plea deal
Tyler dog park competing for $5K grant
Tyler dog park competing for up to $25K grant
City of Tyler says goodbye to Harvey Hall, shares plans for site’s future
City of Tyler says goodbye to Harvey Hall, shares plans for site’s future