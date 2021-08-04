Demolition begins on Tyler’s Harvey Hall Convention Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 49 years of Tyler history began coming down Wednesday. The City of Tyler hosted a ceremony and public viewing of the start of the demolition of the Harvey Hall Convention Center.

After many years of planning and community outreach by the City of Tyler, the demolition day for Harvey Hall Convention Center has arrived.

“Is this not greatest, seeing this demo work. We’ve been waiting to do this for many years, and here we are,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren.

The city began with a ceremony and remarks from past and present city leaders before stepping up to take some of the first hits at the building. After putting on hard hats and eye protection they were off.

“We’ve worked with architects, we’ve picked out colors, we’ve picked out carpet, we’ve picked out all the stuff we need to pick out to make this new Rose Complex fabulous. And you’re going to love what you see,” Warren said.

Five mayors and many council members have unanimously supported the $28 million investment project.

“We met with the hotel group two weeks ago and they are so excited about this new complex because they’ve had so much interest from other people,” he said. “All the hotels are saying, ‘We’re going to be flooded with business because of the new conference center.’ We’re going to be able to have conferences like we’ve never had before because of the meeting space and the breakout rooms.”

Warren said they chose to use excavators because it was the most safe and economical way to take the building down.

The entire demolition is expected to take a week, and people are invited to watch from the back of the parking lot behind the construction fence.

