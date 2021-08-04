City of Tyler says goodbye to Harvey Hall, shares plans for site’s future
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mayor Don Warren, council members, and former mayors gathered for a ceremony before the demolition of Harvey Hall.
Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin spoke about the community coming together to give the area a facelift. Franklin said planning efforts began in 2017 and $27 million was raised within the community for the project.
