WebXtra: Timpson Bears looking to build on historic 2020 season

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Timpson Bears enter the 2021 season with a bad taste in their mouth.

The Bears lost to eventual state champion Shiner 49-7 in the 2A DI semifinals. Up until that point Timpson looked unstoppable.

This year Timpson enters the season as a top 5 state ranked team. A far cry from last year when they were picked 5th in district.

The Bears return their skill players led by Terry Bussey and Braden Courtney. Coach Kerry Therwanger believes the strength is the offensive line with all five starters back.

